ISIS Connection: Three More Malayali’s Charged by NIA For Helping ISIS

Kochi: National Investigation Agency has charged three More Keralites for helping ISIS in India. Aboobacker Siddique, Ahmed Arafas and Muhammad Faizal are the three Malayalis who have helped the terror organization expand its roots in the country.

NIA has found that they were in touch with Abdul Rashid who was in Syria. There are reports that more people could be charged with a similar offense.

Riyas Aboobacker, who was arrested earlier had revealed that he was in touch with Safran Hashim who is the master brain behind the easter bombings at Srilanka. NIA is all set to file a petition seeking the custody of Riyas.

Earlier it was revealed that Riyas had planned to do a suicide attack on Thrissur Pooram, the new year celebrations at Kochi or any such religious event where people flock in numbers. He had tried to get people of the same mentality working along with him, but since a favorable situation never came up, the plan of the blast was postponed.