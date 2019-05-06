Its a baby boy for Prince Harry and Meghan; details inside

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have welcomed their first child, a boy, The information was confirmed by the palace officlas.

The new baby is Queen Elizabeth’s eighth great-grandchild and the seventh in line to the British throne.

The boy was born at 5:26 a.m. weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces, according to official reports.

Here’s the complete statement issued by the palace:

Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex, was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

Her Royal Highness and the baby are both doing well.