Kuwait to increase Visa transfer fees

May 6, 2019, 11:10 pm IST
Kuwait likely to increase the Visa transfer fees. The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is making a study for this. Two third of the total population of Kuwait is expat workers. And the government is taking many actions to change the demographic structure of the country.

The Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) is studying several topics and programmes to counter the visa traders and eliminate this phenomenon.

And the most important decision taken by Authority is to increase the Visa transfer fees when an employee wants to transfer the residence permit from one company to another, while those in the government sector will need the approval of the Ministry of Interior.

