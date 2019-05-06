NDA will win 3 seats in Kerala, claims BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally claimed that the NDA will win three seats in Kerala. The BDJS leader said that the party after reviewing the election polling has come to this conclusion.

In Wayanad, where he was the candidate earlier in campaigning there existed some problems. The NDA faced some issues in places where BJP was not strong. He also said that the statement by BDJS Wayanad district secretary that BJP did not co-operate is wrong. BDJS is not of that opinion. The party has sought an explanation from him, he said.

There is no problem in Prime Minister or BJP president Amit Shah not coming for campaigning in Wayanad. The Pakistan statement by Prime Minister will not affect polling in Wayanad. He also hoped that if BJP comes to rule the party will get the promised positions.