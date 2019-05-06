KeralaLatest News

NDA will win 3 seats in Kerala, claims BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally

May 6, 2019, 11:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally claimed that the NDA will win three seats in Kerala. The BDJS leader said that the party after reviewing the election polling has come to this conclusion.

In Wayanad, where he was the candidate earlier in campaigning there existed some problems. The NDA faced some issues in places where BJP was not strong. He also said that the statement by BDJS Wayanad district secretary that BJP did not co-operate is wrong. BDJS is not of that opinion. The party has sought an explanation from him, he said.

There is no problem in Prime Minister or BJP president Amit Shah not coming for campaigning in Wayanad. The Pakistan statement by Prime Minister will not affect polling in Wayanad. He also hoped that if BJP comes to rule the party will get the promised positions.

Tags

Related Articles

Fazil Reveals the Truth behind the ‘Nagavally’ Picture

Dec 26, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

Arvind Kejriwal apologized to prevent his chair:Revelation by AAP co-founder Kumar Vishvas

May 30, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley meets Saudi King Salman in Riyadh

Feb 18, 2018, 08:31 pm IST

NDA Wants Centre to take Over the Security of the Thrissur Constituency, Here is Why

Apr 16, 2019, 06:35 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close