”Sitaram Yechury did not even respect the words in his name, ‘Sita-Ram”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams CPM leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury over his ‘Hindus are violent, Ramayana & Mahabharata are proof of that’ comment. He said that Sitaram insulted Hindus. He insulted the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhargram, West Bengal: He (Sitaram Yechury) did not even respect the words in his name, 'Sita-Ram,' he insulted Ramayana and Mahabharata. pic.twitter.com/1UhLcFIQY2 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019

Narendra Modi at an election campaign meeting in Jhargram, West Bengal said that Sitaram Yechury did not even respect the words in his name, ‘Sita-Ram,’ he insulted Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Earlier in attending a meeting in Bhopal, the CPM leader has said that Ramayana and Mahabharata are filled with instances of violence and there is no logic in saying that Hindus are non-violent.

“To be outspoken is easy when you do not wait to speak the complete truth.” Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore https://t.co/pQGbvx0OSR — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 6, 2019

Responding to PM Modi Yechury tweeted, “The voter in Bengal will not be sidetracked by untruths and cheap gimmickry from holding you accountable for your govt’s abysmal performance in the past 5 years.”

As is his wont, Modi distorted what was said in Bhopal where BJP has fielded a terror-accused. Like terror knows no religion, violent people can be found in all groups. Even epics Ramayana & Mahabharata speak of such people. To sharpen communal polarisation, Modi utters untruths. https://t.co/7mEUjGtE9P — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 6, 2019