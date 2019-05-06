Latest NewsIndia

”Sitaram Yechury did not even respect the words in his name, ‘Sita-Ram”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams CPM leader

May 6, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury over his ‘Hindus are violent, Ramayana & Mahabharata are proof of that’ comment. He said that Sitaram insulted Hindus. He insulted the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Narendra Modi at an election campaign meeting in Jhargram, West Bengal said that Sitaram Yechury did not even respect the words in his name, ‘Sita-Ram,’ he insulted Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Earlier in attending a meeting in Bhopal, the CPM leader has said that Ramayana and Mahabharata are filled with instances of violence and there is no logic in saying that Hindus are non-violent.

Responding to PM Modi Yechury tweeted, “The voter in Bengal will not be sidetracked by untruths and cheap gimmickry from holding you accountable for your govt’s abysmal performance in the past 5 years.”

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Chief Minister gears up for 2019 Election

Jan 18, 2018, 03:44 pm IST

FC Goa team delayed to arrive for the match against ATK, match rescheduled

Jan 3, 2018, 10:48 pm IST

Sequel to made for Dileep’s blockbuster film ‘Two Countries’

Nov 12, 2018, 07:43 am IST

PM Modi’s Makeup Artist is getting Rs. 15 Lakh a Month, See Real fact

Oct 26, 2018, 01:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close