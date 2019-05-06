Want to know the 7 ways to non-sexual orgasm close to the pleasure of sexual release ?





We actually have a list of actions which might come really close to the pleasure that you experience during a sexual release, SOME ARE LISTED BELOW

Finally getting to pee





This is highly orgasmic ! We all know this feeling, one way or the other way . Suppose if we are in a road trip couldn’t find a restroom or an important meeting that held you captive, there is nothing more relaxing than finally getting to pee after holding it in for a long time.

Taking off the bra at the end of a LOOOOOONG day

Ladies, high-five! Bras are undoubtedly a necessary evil. You can’t do with them, you can’t do without them. This is why freeing your twins from the clutches of your garments feels unbelievably good.

Meditating

Try meditation always. Its better than orgasm. Yes. Research has shown that meditation and sex both seem to have a similar effect on the brain. However, do keep in mind that this experience is more of a spiritual one rather than a sexual one.

Dreams

Sex dreams will always make your bed wet not with your pee but with the Lucy sensations. Many men and women experience toe-curling orgasms while getting turned on during their sleep. This may happen because of lucid sexual dreams and a titillating fantasy.

Sneezing

Ever let out a sneeze, which had been stuck somewhere in your nose for a long time? Sneezing actually releases endorphins and so does having sex, which is actually associated with feeling good.

Someone playing with your hair

Remember the warm, tingling feeling you get all over your body when someone plays with your hair? The reason that you don’t want the ‘hair-play’ to stop is the almost orgasmic feeling that you get from it