Who the hell is Amala Paul to assert remarks about Sai? Cyber world attacks

May 6, 2019, 02:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

There were reports that the Tamil Film “Raatsan” will  remake to Telugu as “Rakshasudu” with young actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas in the lead. The ace actress Amala Paul recently spoke about the remake and made a fee controversial remarks regarding the new actor Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

According to reports, the Thalaivaa actress said that the magic of Ratsasan cannot be recreated by any other hero. She also said that Sai Bellamkonda Sreenivas might do the film in his own way but he can never match the standards of the original

These shoking statements form Amala Paul statements which are bound to create a great deal of buzz amongst fans.

The fans say Amala has insulted sai Srinivas and asks how could she say like that.

The actress is currently waiting for the release of her new film Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Aadai.

