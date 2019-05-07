Ambati Rayudu or Vijay Shankar? Who did Better in IPL 2019? You Will be Surprised by these Numbers

The number 4 spot was the most debated one in the Indian Cricket World cup team. For long it was thought that Ambati Rayudu would secure that position easily but as things got closer to World cup, his form dipped and Vijay Shankar with a few good innings and all-round skills managed to grab the number four. We had seen how Rayudu took a dig at the decision of the inclusion of Shankar and all the reactions that followed.

The chief selector MSK Prasad praised the all-rounder by calling him a “three-dimensional” player. And Rayudu, who rarely uses his Twitter handle, tweeted, “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup.” Anyway, with the IPL group stage done and dusted, this would be a good time to see who did better so far.

Well, surprise, both Rayudu, and Shankar have almost identical figures in IPL so far. Both Rayudu and Shankar have finished with a tally of 219 innings with a similar average of 19.90. However, Shankar played an innings less, and possess a stronger strike rate of 120.32. On the other hand, Rayudu scored a half-century – a match-winning 57 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 12. So it’s really hard to choose.