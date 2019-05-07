Latest NewsInternational

China becomes marriage market for Pakistani girls : Report

May 7, 2019, 02:06 pm IST
Less than a minute

Hundreds of women and girls from Pakistan’s Christian minority have been trafficked to China as brides in recent months as their country becomes a new marriage market for Chinese men.

Chinese and Pakistani brokers are aggressively seeking out girls, sometimes even cruising outside churches to ask for potential brides, and some pastors get payments to lure impoverished parents with promises of wealth in exchange for their daughters.

Parents receive several thousand dollars and are told that their new sons-in-law are wealthy Christian converts.
The grooms turn out to be neither.

Once in China, the girls most often married against their will can find themselves isolated in remote rural regions, vulnerable to abuse, unable to communicate and reliant on a translation app even for a glass of water.

Tags

Related Articles

Pakistan to send troops to Saudi Arabia to train and advise

Feb 16, 2018, 07:08 pm IST

Samsung to launch Mobile Phones with 3 and 4 Rear Cameras: Know More

Sep 19, 2018, 02:31 pm IST
sanjeev srivastava

After dance went viral, ‘Dancing Uncle’ appointed as brand ambassador

Jun 4, 2018, 09:37 am IST

RSS gives a befitting reply to the allegations that Mohan Bhagwat ‘insulted’ the army

Feb 12, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close