Contractor celebrates birthday in the police station; commissioner order enquiry: watch video

A video of a contractor celebrating his birthday inside a police station has stirred controversy. The video went viral in social media. The incident occurred in Telangana state.

ASs the model code of conduct for the general election is in place, this celebration is against the law. So the police commissioner has ordered an enquiry.

Circle Inspector Indrasena Reddy of Manakondur police station and other policemen celebrated a local contractor Ravinder Reddy birthday inside the police station.

Though the incident took place a few days ago, it has come to light after the video of the birthday went viral on social media platforms. The video showed all the policemen feeding the cake to the contractor and greeting him. It is to be notified that the celebration of civilian birthday in the police station is against the law and the recent incident also violated the election code.