Former West Indies Cricketer Passes Away

May 7, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
Seymour Nurse, the legendary West Indian batsman, passed away on Monday (May 6), at the age of 85 after suffering from illness for a long period of time. Nurse, who played 29 Tests between 1960 and ’69, was arguably one of the more attractive batsmen in world cricket in that era. He scored 2523 runs at 47.6 with six hundreds and ten fifties. He was named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1967.

Post retirement, he eventually took up coaching at the Barbados National Sports Council, apart from having served as a Barbados cricket selector and a coach.

It was another former Barbados and West Indies legend, Desmond Haynes, who broke the news of his passing via a Facebook post. “My coach, my mentor. We all from the Holders Hill area love this man. We used to walk like Seymour, bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he Rest In Peace and rise in glory,” he wrote.

