“I don’t Consider Modi as the Prime Minister”: Mamata Banerjee Explains Why She Refused to meet P.M Modi or Cyclone Review

May 7, 2019, 08:44 am IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not respond to requests of P.M Modi to hold a review meeting to take stock of the situation following Cyclone Fani. Her act was heavily criticized since it was in the interest of the common man that there was better coordination between state and center when it comes to issues like a natural calamity. Mamata has now said that she did not want to meet P.M Modi since she did not consider him as the Prime minister of the country.

“I don’t consider him the country’s PM, hence I didn’t sit for the meeting. I don’t want to be seen with him on the same platform. I’ll speak to the next PM. We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We don’t need Centre’s help ahead of polls,” the West Bengal Chief Minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

“If you (Modi) think you will politicize it (cyclone) you must remember that I too understand politics.”He (Modi) wants us to go to Jhargram (where he held a public meeting Monday) to discuss the situation related to the cyclone. He will sip tea and I will have to sit beside him and have pictures clicked. Why should I go”?she added.

