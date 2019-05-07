International Masturbation Day 2019: Facts about self-sexual stimulation: Video

Masturbation is a natural, healthy and common way to explore your sexuality. Everyone goes through the urge of masturbation starting from their adolescence.

May is Masturbation Month and May 28th is International Masturbation Day! The first International Masturbation Day was observed May 7, 1995, after sex-positive retailer ‘Good Vibrations’ declared the day in honour of Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders, who was fired in 1994 by President Bill Clinton for suggesting masturbation be part of the sex education curriculum for students. Since then, the day has spread worldwide, focused on creating awareness, conversation and acceptance of the often-maligned act.

Masturbation is healthy:

Masturbation can release adrenaline, oxytocin, endorphins and serotonin – helping you regulate stress and boost your overall mood. The release of endorphins can also help you lower your blood pressure and act as a sleeping aid. A 2016 study linked men aged 40-49 who were frequent “users” (21 or more ejaculations a month) with a better body mass index and a lower risk of prostate cancer. In females, the muscular attention to the area has also been known to relieve menstrual cramps.

Good for relationship:

Regular masturbation can keep oneself sexually and physically confident.

In 2009, Indiana University’s National Survey Of Sexual Health And Behavior (one of the largest of its kind in the world), found that 84% of men aged 25-29 have enjoyed themselves in the past year (compared to 72% of women). Of course, as we age, the number steadily decreases, though 46% of men and 33% of women aged 70 and over still performed solo.