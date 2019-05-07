KeralaLatest News

Kerala is ‘Mini Pakistan’; Muslim League is a Jihadi organisation’, says BJP leader

May 7, 2019, 06:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP leader P.K.Krishnadas said that Kerala state has become a ‘Mini Pakistan’. He also accused that the Muslim League is a ‘Jihadi’ organisation. Terrorism is taught in Kerala and a university is working for this, the BJP leader accused.

