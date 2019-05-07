Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : AAP MLA joins BJP

May 7, 2019, 06:54 am IST
Less than a minute

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Devinder Singh Sehrawat joined the BJP on Monday, becoming the second legislator from the ruling party in Delhi to jump into the saffron fold in less than a week.

AAP’s Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Bajpai quit the party and joined the BJP on Friday.

Sehrawat, a legislator from Bijwasan, joined the saffron party at a press conference in the presence of senior Delhi BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijendra Gupta.

Reacting to the development, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said his party will not allow any defector to remain MLA and it is ready with disqualification petitions.

“Defectors are day dreaming about continuing their MLA office & they should be ready to face the electorate,” he said. Sehrawat should seek re-election, Bharadwaj said, “but shameless characters might want to continue”.

Earlier at the press conference, Sehrawat accused AAP of ignoring and cornering him. He said he was not even invited to party functions.

“The party insulted me, but I took it in my stride and continued working for the development of my area,” the retired colonel said.

“My people said ‘we have elected you to work for us’ and supported my decision to quit the AAP. I have joined the BJP considering the respect India got under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Ready to talk to India to resolve differences over CPEC : China

Jan 29, 2018, 06:40 pm IST

Philip Kotler Presidential Award : Rahul Gandhi trolls PM

Jan 16, 2019, 11:33 am IST

Sapna Choudhary’s latest Instagram video goes viral : Watch Here

Feb 15, 2019, 11:16 pm IST

Delhi Police trains 2 lakh women, enters Limca Book of Records

Dec 13, 2018, 12:10 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close