Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actors Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag to Campaign for AAP

Actors Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, 7 May, adding more star power to the campaign of the party.

While Bhasker will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.

Bhasker, Raj and Mevani had also campaigned for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar.