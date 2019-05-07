Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Actors Swara Bhasker, Gul Panag to Campaign for AAP

May 7, 2019, 07:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Actors Swara Bhasker and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday, 7 May, adding more star power to the campaign of the party.

While Bhasker will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha.

In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.

Bhasker, Raj and Mevani had also campaigned for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai, Bihar.

Tags

Related Articles

High Court cancels land acquisition for Expressway

Apr 8, 2019, 02:53 pm IST

Raju Narayana Swami IAS receives death threat from colleague

Dec 25, 2018, 06:55 pm IST

Birthday Special: Rare & Unseen Pics Of Ananya Panday

Oct 30, 2018, 08:46 pm IST

No BJP, VHP rallies in west Bengal for Hanuman Jayanti

Mar 31, 2018, 08:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close