“Modi Govt ignoring Kerala state, Sreedharan Pillai is a sadist”, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Centre is neglecting the state in connection with the development of the national highway,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The centre is deliberately delaying it as they don’t want it to happen in the remaining two years of Pinarayi government. The government had done everything for the development of the national highway. The left government took the initiative for the development which was stalled, the chief minister said while briefing reporters after the cabinet meet.

Sreedharan Pillai has a sadist mindset, alleged Pinarayi. After sending the letter, he is justifying it in the name of floods. Pinarayi said the BJP has proved that they are a burden for the country.

Kerala is not getting the deserved help from the centre. Help from other countries are also banned. The required help was not obtained in the Ockhi cyclone disaster and floods, he added.