Popular singer reveals she had a miscarriage at age 17

Popular American singer Alecia Beth Moore aka Pink has revealed that she had a miscarriage at age 17. She in an interview given to media opened up about the tragic loss she experienced when she was just a teenager.

The singer revealed that the inspiration behind some of her newest songs, which speak to her battles with anxiety, self-image, and self-love.

“The reason I said is that I’ve always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage,” Pink said. “And I was going to have that child.” “But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it’s not doing what it’s supposed to do,” she continued.

Pink has had a number of miscarriages since and said she writes these songs as a way to deal with the “painful” experiences.

Part of the reason why Pink has been able to speak so honestly in her songs is due to the fact that the singer regularly attends therapy, which she said helps her find her “blind spots” despite being “uncomfortable and painful.”

Motocross racer Carey Hart is the husband of the 39-year-old singer. The couple has a 7-year-old girl named Willow Sage Hart and 2-year-old boy Jameson Moon Hart.