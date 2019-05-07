Latest NewsIndia

Tej Bahadur Yadav Seeks Rs 50 Crore to Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 7, 2019, 06:33 am IST
A video clip has come up showing former Border Security Force (BSF) trooper and Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose nomination was canceled from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, seeking Rs 50 Crores to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to it BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said that he is stunned by Yadav’s statement.

“Parties like Congress rallied behind such anti-social forces rather than the govt is a matter of concern. The fact that he was sought to be drafted as a candidate by SP, it really stuns us. We condemn it, we expect all agencies to take note of this threat,” Rao added.

When contacted, Tej Bahadur admitted that he is the man in the video but claimed that the clip was doctored as he never spoke of any conspiracy to assassinate the Prime Minister. He said the video was shot by a Delhi Police constable in 2017.

