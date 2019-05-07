The security for 12 dams situated in Idukki district of Kerala has been enhanced and tightened by Kerala police after an intelligence report warned that there is a possibility for a terrorist attack in Kerala.

From today onwards Special Armed Police will be deployed in the dam and surrounding areas. The security of Idukki, Mullaperiyar and Mattupetti dams has been tightened.

The Bengaluru police have received an intelligence report that there will be a terrorist attack in Kerala. The Bengaluru police have given a warning letter to Kerala police in which it said that there is a possibility of a bomb blast in trains. After receiving the fax message from Bengaluru police security has been enhanced in the state.

The police have tightened the security in Guruvayur temple and its surroundings. The police have given instruction to hotels and lodges in the temple city to gather all personal information of people who book the room.