“The Dileep I know will not spend 1.5 paise for such matter… WCC’s motives are unclear”; Sreenivasan supports Dileep on actress assault case

Malayalam actor-director Sreenivasan acme with severe criticism against the women fraternity in Malayalam cinema industry Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). He also extended his support to actor Dileep in the actress assault case.

In an interview given to news, channel ha accused that the charge against Dileep in the actress assault case is fabricated. He said that the claim of police that Dileep gave Rs.1.5 crores to the main accused Pulsor Suni is incredulous. ” The Dileep I know will not spend 1.5 paise for such matter”.

Sreenivasan also declined the WCC’s claim for equality, equal pay and justice in the cinema industry. He also refuted that there exist any exploitation in the industry.

” There is no exploitation of women in the film industry. Men and women are equal. The pay given to an actor depends on the actor’s market value. How many male actors earn as much as Nayantara”, Sreenivasan asked. The motives of WCC are still unclear, he aded.