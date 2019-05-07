Trinamool Congress supremo Mamtha says she wants to give a “tight slap of democracy” to Modi

The Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has asserted that she wanted to give Modi a tight slap made of democracy when PM Modi he attacked her party of being a “tolabaaz” (toll collector). She was addressing the people in a rally in Purulia.

Addressing an election rally here, she launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and said: “Money does not matter to me. That is why when Narendra Modi came to Bengal and accused my party of being Tolabaaz (toll collector), I wanted to give him a tight slap of democracy. Seeing this kind of lying PM, children will learn the wrong things and the country will face a downfall.” she asserted.

She continued to accuse them of carrying “gada” (mace) to break the head of the people and “talwar” (sword) to cut their throat. “Now they have lacs and crores of rupees. They move with money boxes, gada in one hand and talwar in another. This is their politics with no ideology,” she inturns added.

West Bengal 42 Lok Sabha seats of which polling for 17 seats is yet to be held in the sixth and seventh phases of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12 and 19.