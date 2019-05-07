Latest NewsIndia

Two brothers among three booked for raping minor girl

May 7, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
The Rajasthan police have arrested three persons, including two brothers, for raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district.

The incident took place on Monday, the accused barged into the home where the girl was alone as her mother had gone to attend a wedding, and raped her.

The police informed that the girl’s statement would be recorded following a medical examination. The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused and a hunt is on to nab them.

