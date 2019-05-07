Two government schools set ablaze in the state

Two government schools were burnt down on Sunday by unidentified persons in Jammu and Kashmir. The violence occurred ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the volatile districts of Shopian and Pulwama in south Kashmir. The fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections was held in the districts on Monday.

The primary section block of Government High School in Kasabyar was completely burnt. In Shopian district, an upper primary school in Dompora was torched on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Nearly half a dozen schools in Pulwama have suffered minor damages due to stone-pelting.