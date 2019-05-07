Latest NewsTechnology

Vivo launches S1 Pro with 45MP rear camera in India

May 7, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Vivo has launched  S1 Pro in the Indian market. Being a Pro device, the phone has two high end variants with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM and 256GB and 128GB internal storage respectively.

Diving inside the Vivo S1 Pro, we find that the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Vivo S1 1, on the other hand, came with a Helio P70 SoC. Sanpdargon 675 is a powerful mid-ranger. Other than that, Vivo S1 Pro gets a 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 X 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone also lacks any kind of notch and has slim bezels with screen to body ratio at 91.64 per cent.

For optics, Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera. The selfie camera is hidden behind the display and uses a pop-up mechanism similar to the regular S1. The back of the S1 Pro has a triple camera setup with the primary camera having a 48-MP sensor. The other two cameras at the back have an 8-MP wide-angle sensor, and another 5-MP depth sensor.

Vivo S1 Pro is backed by a decent 3,700 mAh battery and uses microUSB port instead of Type-C for data transfer and charging. The phone comes with Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS UI on top and has two colour options – Blue and Red.

