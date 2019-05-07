‘You are slayin that bikini, you owning that beer. Why bow to trolls?’; Actress Kasthuri asks Madhuri

Malayalam actress Madhuri rose to fame with the film ‘Joseph’. Recently she had shared a few vacation photos of her, which were clicked during her vacation in Thailand.

One of the pictures that the actress shared did land her in a bit of trouble. Madhuri posted a photo, in which she could be seen in a blue bikini.

Reportedly, the actress started receiving vulgar comments and responses from the audiences once this photo was posted.

Madhuri was quick to retort to such vulgar statements made by the social media audiences. She replied in style and wrote a comment which was read as “Wow one holiday pic in a bathin suit and shit hits the roof; Don’t be a disgrace to Malayalis, peeps” – . Later, the Malayalam actress also removed the bikini picture that she had posted on Instagram.

Now actress Kasthuri has come in support of Madhuri and asked why removed thoe pictures. She in her FB page raised this question. Kasthuri wrote in Facebook ” Madhuri Braganza, its YOUR holiday, YOUR life, you are slayin that bikini , you owning that beer. Why bow to trolls? Why remove your pics? Keep the power, babe, dont lose it ever, not for a few random losers anyway! .