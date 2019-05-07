You Will be Shocked to Hear the Assets and Cash Possessed by ISIS-linked National Thowheeth Jama’ath

The Islamic State-linked Sri Lankan extremist group National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), which reportedly worked behind the blasts in Srilanka, has been found possessing more than ?5 crore cash and ?274 crore worth assets, police said on Monday.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has identified more than Rs 140 million cash and other assets worth over Rs 7 billion belonging to the terror group involved in the Easter Sunday attacks,” Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

It was during the investigations by the CID that the cash and assets were revealed, police said.

“Half of the cash has been taken under CID custody and the remainder was found deposited in several bank accounts. The CID has taken measures to suspend those accounts,” Gunasekera said.

“There are 54 suspects including seven women under CID custody while 19 others including two women are under TID custody,” he added