“BJP Did not Upset Highway Development in Kerala. CPI(M) Upset they Lost the Chance to Loot,” Says C.R Neelakandan

CPI(M) has been trying hard to establish that it was a letter given to the central govt by Kerala BJP State President Adv S Sreedharan Pillai, which has been the reason for the stagnation in the development of National highway in Kerala. But Aam Aadmi leader and environmental activist C.R Neelakantan said this is not true and that CPI(M) was trying to evict people even from flood-hit areas and leaders of National Highway Action Council including him had met Nitin Gadkari over this to stall the construction. Check out his Facebook Post.