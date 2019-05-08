‘Chowkidaar chor hain’ Reamrks : Rahul Gandhi offers unconditional apology in SC

Congress president Rahul Gandhi tendered an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to contempt of court over his ‘Chowkidaar chor hain’ remarks citing an SC order on Rafale pleas. Congress President Rahul Gandhi filed a three-page affidavit stating his unconditional apology to Supreme Court for his remark on Rafale deal, “Supreme Court has accepted that “chowkidaar chor hai”.

The day will also witness Supreme Court hearing on the matter pertaining to Congress’ petition challenging Election Commission’s decision to give clean chit to PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in a complaint pertaining to alleged hate speech during the election rallies. The apex court will also hear a petition by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against the rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah, on Tuesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cannot stop him from saying Jai Shri Ram in her state. Shah’s targetted attack on the TMC supremo came following a war-of-words between PM Narendra Modi and Banerjee over the former saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the eastern state, daring Banerjee to arrest him.