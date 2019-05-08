Muslims around the world are observing the holy month of Ramadan, but Chinese authorities have once again launched an attack on the religious freedom of the communist nation. The Govt has initiated a crackdown on fasting and religious practices by Islamic minorities.

In Communist China, Fasting and other displays of religious affiliation are viewed as “signs of extremism” The authorities believe that organized religion as a threat to party loyalty. Mass surveillance and detentions have intensified particularly e in the Muslim-majority Western province of Xinjiang. Chinese authorities even stay at the homes of Muslim families to suppress religious activities, according to the Human Rights Watch and activists.

During Ramadan, Muslims traditionally fast from dawn to dusk and refrain from smoking and other vices.

But in a press conference on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang maintained that China administers religious affairs “according to the law”.

“We are resolute in rejecting and fighting religious extremism,” he said when questioned about the situation in Xinjiang.