‘Congress will protect forests, land and water of tribals’,says Rahul Gandhi 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party will safeguard the forests, land and water of the tribals, if voted to power.

He said the standard of living of the poor would also be improved through the ‘NYAY’ scheme, the party’s proposed minimum income guarantee programme.

“We will protect the jal, jungle, zameen (water, forest and land) of tribals,” the Congress leader said at an election rally in Chaibasa, Jharkhand.

Asserting that the ‘NYAY’ scheme will act as a “surgical strike” in eradicating poverty from the country, Rahul Gandhi said, “A sum of ?72,000 per annum will be deposited in the bank accounts of the tribals, the poor, farmers, small traders.”

The NYAY scheme will increase the purchasing power, resulting in growth of trade and provide employment opportunities,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of giving ?5.55 lakh crore to 15 industrialists, he said the NYAY scheme will require much less funds but change the lives of the poor.

He said the Congress government in Chhattisgarh had taken back the land given to a private company for failing to set up a factory within the stipulated five-year period.

As per the provision under the Land Acquisition Act, land taken from the people had to be given back to the owner if a company failed to set up factory taken for the purpose within five years and the land donors would not have to return the money they had taken in lieu of the land.

It is the Congress which brought the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act (PESA) in 1996, Rahul said and assured the people that if voted to power, the panchayats would be strengthened further.

The PESA provides power to tribal people in controlling public resources and several state governments have adopted it.

Gandhi said the 100 days guaranteed employment under the MGNREGA will be increased by another 50 days if the Congress forms the government.

The Congress in its poll manifesto promised 150 days of guaranteed work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Guarantee Act (MGNREGA