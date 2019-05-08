Latest NewsIndia

Drought Relief : Modi Govt provides Rs 4250 core to Maharashtra

May 8, 2019
The Centre on Tuesday provided an instalment of Rs 2,160 crore to Maharashtra for drought relief, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO). Till now, the Centre has provided total Rs 4248.59 crore towards the drought mitigation measures in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the help.

In his official Twitter handle, Fadnavis thanked PM Modi for providing funds to the state from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). “Thank you Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for giving another instalment of ?2160 crore towards drought mitigation measures from NDRF in the state of Maharashtra! Total assistance received so far is ?4248.59 crore,” he said.

