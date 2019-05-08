HBO Confirms Game of Thrones’ Starbucks coffee Mistake. Here is what they Did

Of all the twists and turns on Game of Thrones’ most recent episode “The Last of the Starks,” the most shocking one for most of the internet was the appearance of an out-of-place cup of Starbucks coffee.

Anyway, the coffee cup is officially gone now. Several hours after the episode aired with the anachronistic to-go cup visible in the scene, HBO edited it out in a new version that’s currently available to watch on its streaming platform.

According to Bernie Caulfield, an executive producer on the show, the offending cup was just a simple mistake. “We’re sorry!” Caulfield said in an interview with WNYC radio today, before quipping that “Westeros was the first place to actually, you know, have Starbucks.”

Social media analytics and monitoring platform Talkwalker counted more than 193,000 mentions within 48 hours that cited both Starbucks and “Game of Thrones,” or a variation of the series’ hashtag, on Twitter, in social forums, blogs and news sites.