Here is How Brad Pitt Responded to Rumours of Dating Aniston

Hollywood star Brad Pitt laughed at the claims that he is dating his former wife Jennifer Aniston.It was a paparazzo who posed this question to Brad.

There is a talk that Pitt may have rekindled his love with Aniston after he attended her 50th birthday party in February. But the 55-year-old actor laughed off the claims when he was directly asked about the actress while talking a walk here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

A photographer asked him if they were getting back together and Brad giggled and simply said: ‘Oh my God!’

He was pictured walking down the street when the photographer said to him, “You’re looking great. It’s good to see you happy man.”

The actor married Aniston in 2000 and 5 years later, they got separated.