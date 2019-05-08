Latest NewsIndia

India’s economy and security run into the ground in the last five years,says Sitaram Yechury

May 8, 2019, 06:35 am IST
Less than a minute

CPI(M) general secretary, Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday attacked the BJP government, alleging that the country’s economy and security have been run into the ground in the last five years.

In a series of tweets, he listed the “failures” of the government since 2014, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot escape the pitfalls.

 

“The plot and more has been lost under the Modi govt. Jobs and Spending down, benefitting no one, except the cronies who have been taken care of. At least Rs 5.5 lakh crore of public loans waived off for them since 2014,” Yechuri tweeted.

“A litany of failures, which Modi can’t escape: Modi govt has run the Economy into the ground. Terror attacks in J&K were up 176% even though the harebrained Notebandi was to cut off terror funding. Truce violations by Pakistan increased 100% since 2014,” he wrote further.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sex racket arrested from beauty parlour

Feb 9, 2018, 10:39 pm IST
Kashi Temple

All You Need To Know About Kashi Vishvanath Temple

Jan 18, 2019, 12:40 pm IST

Football legend Pele admitted to hospital in Paris with urinary tract infection

Apr 4, 2019, 04:14 pm IST

IT firm to give back funds for laptops

Jan 19, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close