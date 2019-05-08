Latest NewsSports

IPL2019: Mumbai Indian enter final of IPL by beating Chennai Superkings

May 8, 2019, 01:46 am IST
In the first qualifier of Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets. Thus Mumbai Indians entered the finals of IPL for the fifth time.

Chennai Super Kings will get another chance to make it to their eighth final as they will now play the second Qualifier against the winner of the ‘Eliminator’ between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai led by youngster Rahul Chahar did the damage early restricting Chennai to a below par 131/4. Suryakumar Yadav then having rediscovered his form the last match shepherded the chase expertly stroking an unbeaten 54-ball 71 to take Mumbai through to the final by six wickets.

Earlier, Chennai, who won the toss and elected to bat first, made 131 losing four wickets.

Score Board:

Chennai Super Kings  – 131/4 (MS Dhoni 37 no off 29 balls, Ambati Rayudu 42 no off 37 balls, Rahul Chahar 2/14).
Mumbai Indians  – 131 for 18.3 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 71 no off 54 balls, Imrah Tahir 2/33).

