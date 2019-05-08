KeralaLatest News

Kerala Police issues lookout notice against LDF councillor for sexually abusing minor

May 8, 2019, 11:00 am IST
Kerala police has issued a lookout notice against Valanchery municipal councillor on the complaint of sexually abusing a minor in the pretext of marriage.

The Malappuram police issued a notice against Shamsudeen of Thozhuvanoor elected as left independent councillor. Police said the accused has fled abroad. The police is planning to arrest him after bringing him back to the state. The notice was issued as part of it.

He sexually abused her many times her rented house and other places in the pretext of marriage. When he withdrew from marriage, she lodged a complaint at the child line. The child line and the police recorded her statement and later subjected her for a medical examination. The police registered a case following the direction of child line authorities in Malappuram.

 

