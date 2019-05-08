Kollam Resident ISIS Worker Held by NIA

Muhammad Faizal, an ISIS worker who had plotted an attack in Kerala was arrested by officers of the National Investigation Agency at Nedumbassery airport. Faizal is a resident of Vavvakkavu in Kollam district.

It is reported that NIA has found that Faizal had a hand in recruiting men to ISIS. Faizal was in Doha and had reached Kochi as per the instructions of NIA. Three more including Faizal were added to the list of suspects yesterday.

Aboobacker Siddique, Ahmed Arafat both from Kasargode district of Kerala were the other ones who were arrested.

It was before three months that Faizal had left for Qatar. NIA has also found that it was Rashid Abdulla’s voice messages that brought people like Riyas Aboobacker closer to terrorism.

During the interrogation, Riyas had revealed that he has been following speeches and videos of Zakir Naik, an absconding Indian Islamic preacher and the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation, and Zahran Hashim. Notably, Zahran Hashim, a radical Tamil-speaking cleric, is the leader of National Thowheed Jamaath, which is believed to have executed the highly coordinated blasts in Sri Lanka on April 21.