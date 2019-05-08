Latest NewsIndia

Modi will be known for ‘Pakoda and Bhagoda schemes’: Navjot Sidhu

May 8, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he will be known for his “Pakoda and Bhagoda (runaway) schemes”

“Modi will be known for two schemes. One is the pakoda scheme for youngsters, the other is the bhagoda scheme,” he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician slammed the ruling BJP government for running away from questions and deflecting people’s attention to nationalism and national security issues for political gains.

Sidhu said, questions are asked to those who are in power as they are the ones answerable.

Sidhu hit out at Modi and said, he had spent Rs 6,000 cr on his own publicity. “Prime Minister is no longer the Pradhan Mantri but is the Prachar Mantri (Publicity Minister),” he quipped,

Slamming Modi for failing to create jobs in the country, Sidhu said, while Modi had promised to create 25 lakh jobs, he hasn’t even managed to create 2 lakh jobs a year. The big contracts which were supposed to go to HAL and DRDO have been given to foreign firms, he said.

