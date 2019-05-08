Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi like Arjun of Mahabharat,says Amit Shah

May 8, 2019, 06:25 am IST
Dismissing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Duryodhana’, the evil prince from Mahabharat, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Mr Modi as ‘Arjun’ (the protagonist of Mahabharat), saying the Lok Sabha poll results on May 23 will determine whether Mr Modi is Duryodhan or Arjun.

He also defended the PM for his attacking comments on former PM Rajiv Gandhi which has triggered a massive controversy in the political theatre. In an oblique reference to Mr Modi’s salvo to Congress president Rahul Gandhi: ‘Your father’s life ended as ‘Corrupt No.1′,’ the BJP chief wondered what ‘wrong’ he said.
Mr Shah argued that the Congress and its allies, including Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, also insulted Mr Modi more than 50 times.

Addressing a BJP Lok Sabha Election campaign rally at Belda in West Midnapore, Mr Shah said, ‘Just now Priyanka Gandhi has compared Modiji with Duryodhan. Priyankaji, the people of the country will decide on May 23 who is Duryodhan and who is Arjun. You do not need be restless. Let the result on May 23 come. The people of the country will say then whether Modiji is Durjyodhan or Arjun.’

