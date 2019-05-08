P.M Modi’s Comment on Rajiv Gandhi Not Poll Code Violation, EC Clean Chit to P.M

The Election Commission on Tuesday gave yet another clean to chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they found that the P.M did not violate the Model Code of Conduct when he made ‘Bhrashtachari number 1’ remark against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during a recent rally.

“Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of,” ANI quoted the Election Commission as saying.

A team of Congress leaders, comprising Abhishek Singhvi, Rajiv Shukla, and Salman Khurshid, had met the Election Commissioners and demanded that the EC take immediate action against Modi for his remarks, which they termed “uncultured, illegal and against Indian traditions”.

Earlier, P.M Modi, while addressing a rally at U.P had said Rahul Gandhi’s father’s life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari number 1.’

“Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari number 1,’ Modi had said.