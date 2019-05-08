Pakistan Batsman Says Shahid Afridi Spoiled the Careers of Many Youngsters

Shahid Afridi was one of the best all-rounders Pakistan had ever produced. Starting his career as a batting all-rounder, Afridi’s batting abilities diminished as time passed by but he made it up with his leg break bowling. He has been in the news a lot after his retirement, especially for his comments about Kashmir. Now Pakistan batsman Imran Farhat has come up with some criticisms on Afridi.

In a series of tweets, Farhat said he was ashamed to know that Shahid Afridi, who lied for 20 years about his age, is naming and blaming some of the legendary cricketers of Pakistan.

“I am utterly ashamed from what I have heard and read so far regarding this new book of Afridi, someone who has lied about his age for 20 odd years now decides to come clean and name and blame some of our living legends,” he said.

“I have a lot of stories to tell regarding this so-called Saint we have had the pleasure of playing with. He sure is talented enough to become a politician”.

“I have a fair few stories to tell and I urge all the players who have been named and shamed to speak up and tell the truth about this selfish player who has ruined plenty of careers for his own good,” said Farhat.