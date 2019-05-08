PM Narendra Modi to address Mega rally at Ramlila Maidan,5000 bus booked for Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in the national capital on Wednesday. PM Modi will seek votes for all seven parliamentary constituencies here. Polling will take place for the sixth phase on Sunday.

On Monday, the BJP launched a new campaign slogan targeting the national capital, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being at the centre of it. With the catchphrase ‘Dilli ke dil me hai josh, Dilli ke dil me hai Modi’ (There is enthusiasm in Delhi’s heart, Modi is in Delhi’s heart), the BJP released advertisement videos to reach out to people. PM Modi will address the rally at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also address two rallies on Wednesday-one each in North-East Delhi seat and South Delhi seat. Stay tuned here for all the political updates from today.

The party has booked over 5,000 buses to ferry people from each corner of Delhi. BJP leaders are claiming that the rally will be unprecedented and 2.5 lakh people are expected to attend.