SC rejects Congress plea over alleged violation of poll code by PM Modi, Amit Shah

In a setback to the Congerss party, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected its plea against the alleged inaction of the Election Commission on complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ruled that the court need not to hear the case further as the Election Commission has already decided on all the complaints against the prime minister and the BJP chief.

Earlier last week, the Supreme Court had asked the Election Commission of India to decide on all the complaints of poll code violation against Modi and Shah before the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 6. Following the court’s directions, the commission took notice of all the complaints and gave clean chit to PM Modi and Amit Shah.

In its latest clean chit to the prime minister, the poll panel on Tuesday said that Modi’s ‘Bhrashtachari No1’ (corrupt no. 1) remark against late former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh last week was not in the violation of the Model Code of Conduct.