Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their first wedding anniversary today and the entire Kapoor family has showered the couple with love and blessings. From Sonam’s father and actor Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea, mother Sunita, to uncle Sanjay Kapoor, every family member has shared beautiful photos of the duo with a special message. The Veere Di Wedding actor made sure to express her gratitude to everyone who wished her on a special day.