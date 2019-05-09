10 pilgrims killed and 13 injured as jeep carrying them dashes into tree

InHoshiarpur, in Punjab, 10 pilgrims were killed and 13 injured when the jeep they were travelling in dashed into a tree. The deceased included two children and three women. The pilgrims belonged to Usmaan Shaheed village of Dasuya sub-division and they were returning their homes in the vehicle from a holy shrine in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the preliminary investigations done by the police, the reason behind the accident is the driver losing control.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to the injured, an official statement said.