Latest NewsIndia

10 pilgrims killed and 13 injured as jeep carrying them dashes into tree

May 9, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
Less than a minute

InHoshiarpur, in Punjab, 10 pilgrims were killed and 13 injured when the jeep they were travelling in dashed into a tree. The deceased included two children and three women. The pilgrims belonged to Usmaan Shaheed village of Dasuya sub-division and they were returning their homes in the vehicle from a holy shrine in Himachal Pradesh.

As per the preliminary investigations  done by the police, the reason behind the accident is the driver losing control.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 each to the injured, an official statement said.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Navy seizes arms off the coast of Somalia

Dec 9, 2018, 11:47 am IST

TVS launches Star City+ ‘Kargil Edition’ in India

Feb 14, 2019, 04:49 pm IST
two jawans dead

Jawans died in Pakistani sniper fire

Jul 13, 2017, 09:47 am IST

Congress hates me so much that it dreams of killing me : PM Modi

May 1, 2019, 09:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close