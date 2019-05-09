AAP candidate Atishi breaks down at a press conference over this reason

The AAP ‘s ace candidate Atishi has broken down to tears at a press conference where she and her party accused her BBJP rival Gautam Gambhir of circulating derogatory pamphlets about her.

I feel very sad as I speak to the media. I feel sad that politics has stooped so low in the country,” Atishi said.

“When Gambhir joined politics, I told him that good people are important for politics. But he and his party have shown how low they can go,” she said, referring to pamphlets circulated with newspapers in the constituency.

“I am not in politics for money or fame,” said Atishi, who has played a key role in reshaping the school education system in the capital.

Atishi became emotional and broke down. “If Gambhir can stoop so low to defeat a strong woman like me, how can he ensure security for women as an MP?” She asked.