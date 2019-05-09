KeralaLatest News

Actor Hareesh Perady mocks filmmaker Aashiq Abu

May 9, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
Malayalam actor Hareesh perady has come forward criticizing Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu. He slammed Aashiq Abu for his stand in the Santhivanam row. The filmmaker has yesterday posted a Facebook post in which he said that ‘M’ in CPM denoted Karl Marx’.

He also wrote that the people are ready to give the whole money which KSEB has spent and to stop construction by cutting down trees.

This has been criticised by Hareesh. He also raised his criticism in social media. Haresh wrote a FB post in which he mocked the filmmakers’ love for environment.

 

