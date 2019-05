In Tennis, Tennis, India’s top player Ankita Raina entered the quarterfinals of the ITF women’s event in Luan, China with a straight sets win over Yue Yuan today.

The 26-year-old ranked 175, beat her Chinese rival 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the tournament.

Ankita next faces Hong Kong’s Eudice Chong, who is ranked as low as 497.