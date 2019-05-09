Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Arbaaz Khan’s Italian girlfriend shares a video

May 9, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Italian model Giorgia Andriani. Giorgia has been spending a lot of time with Arbaaz lately and is also taking Kathak lessons.

She recently shared a video where she can be seen performing Kathak on the song ‘Mohe Rang Do Laal’ from the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani’. In her caption, the model expressed her gratitude to her teacher and revealed that this is her first Kathak choreography.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Malaika Arora parted ways around two years ago.

View this post on Instagram

Wah wah @giorgia.andriani22 ???

A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on

Tags

Related Articles

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Kanimozhi

BJP can’t stop me from winning, says DMK leader Kanimozhi

Apr 17, 2019, 07:13 am IST

Smuggled Indian sloth Bear ‘Rangila’ returns to India

Jul 14, 2018, 08:25 pm IST
Nick-Jonas-and-Priyanka-Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas celebrates his bachelor party: See Pics

Nov 12, 2018, 12:47 pm IST
income-tax-refund-check-irs-getty_large

NRIs don’t have to give details of bank accounts while filing their income tax

Jul 26, 2017, 02:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close